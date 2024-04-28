12-year-old tribal girl gang raped and murdered by 4 minor boys in Maharashtra

Nagpur: A 12-year-old tribal student was reportedly gang raped and murdered by four minor boys in Gondia area of Maharashtra. The Gondia police has detained the four minor, who exually exploited her, before smashing her head on a boulder to kill her.

According to TOI, the incident took place on April 19. The girl went missing at least 2km off her village at Gothanpar. The next day on April 20, the tribal girl’s semi-naked and decomposed body was reportedly found in the forest of Dhawalkhedi.

The police found the four accused after a week-long search and investigation. The four minors are friends and aged around 17 years old.

The police has also found traces of several now deleted messages, posts, videos and chats. So, police is suspecting that the youngsters filmed the sexual assault, but they deleted it later in order to avoid being caught.

Gondia police had questioned 150 suspects from the Maoist-hit Ganutola area, before the case was cracked. The police traced the youngsters through the deleted messages and deleted posts after scanning them.

According to police statement, the deceased girl student of Class 6 was asked to go to a place with one of the perpetrators to meet her male friend of her village, with whom she was on friendly terms for some time.

The perpetrators took the girl Dhawalkhedi forest, where her male friend, along with other three youngsters sexually exploited her. The girl was later killed after she hit her head on a rock and fatal injury on the back of the head while resisting resisting and protesting the brutality on her.

During investigation the minors claimed innocence and blamed each other for having forced sex with the girl. Moreover, it seems the male friend had physical relationship first, followed by others. Several posts and videos were found deleted on mobile phones of perpetrators suggested that the minors filmed her too during the gang rape too.