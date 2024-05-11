More specs of Vivo X100s leaked ahead of launch

Vivo is expected to unveil the X100s in China on May 13. Before the launch of the device the specs have been out on the internet (obviously through the leaks). Now the latest leak by tipster Digital Chat Station has left us no imagination to think about the specifications of the device.

The major specs of the Vivo X100s include features like Dimensity 9300+ SoC, Vivo V2 chipset, 1.5K display, 5100 mAh battery and 100W charging support. According to Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X100s will offer 6.78” 1.5K display that will offer a fingerprint reader under the biometric authentication. The device will offer 32MP selfie camera and will offer triple camera setupon the rear. The rear setup gets a 50MP and 64MP unit. The later one will be a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

In terms of memory configurations we have 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.

Speaking about specs of the Vivo X100 Ultra, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and offers a 1/1.4” 200-MP Zeiss APO super telephoto camera. The aperture of the camera is f/2.67 and the focal length is 22.48mm. The high-pixel mode on the device offers a resolution of 12888 x 16320, as mentioned reports. The device comes with a metal frame and a curved screen. Vivo had shared images of the device’s telephoto camera few days back. It will be offered in Titanium White as well as Black in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB storage configurations.

