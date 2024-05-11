Campaigning for 1st phase polling in Odisha ends today, check details

Bhubaneswar: The campaigning for the first phase of polling in Odisha, which is the fourth phase polling of the General Elections 2024, came to an end on Saturday. Four Lok Sabha constituencies to go to polls on 13th May in the State.

Reportedly, a total of 37 candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur in the first phase.

Similarly, there are a total of 243 candidates contesting from 28 assembly seats under these 4 Lok Sabha constituencies. The total number of voters in the first phase is 62 lakh 87 thousand.

The number includes 30 lakh 97 thousand male voters and 31 lakh 89 thousand female voters. There are 1 lakh 75 thousand youth voters.

The voters will cast their votes in 7,333 polling booths while 60 percent of the booths will be live streamed.

Koraput parliamentary constituency has the least number of voters while Kalahandi has the highest number of voters.

There are 1294 centenary voters in the first phase of Odisha polls. Voting to take place in 12 hundred polling stations from 7 am to 4 pm. Similarly, polling will be held till 5 o’clock in 3522 polling stations while polling will continue till 6 pm in 2575 polling booths.