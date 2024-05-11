PM Modi bows down to Padma awardee Purnamasi Jani

Bhubaneswar: As he bowed down to Padma awardee Purnamasi Jani in an act of respect and humility during his visit to Odisha on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again saluted the strength, courage, and resilience of ‘Nari Shakti’ and their accomplishments in diverse fields.

Jani, also known as Tadisaru Bai, is a tribal singer and social activist from Kandhamal who has sung thousands of songs in Odia, Kui and Sanskrit over the last six decades while promoting various social causes.

Having previously been honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award, Bansidhar Ila Panda Saraswat Sadhana Award and the All India Sahitya Parishad Award, she was conferred Padma Shri — one of the highest civilian awards of the country — in 2021, signifying the Modi government’s deep regard for India’s cultural traditions and conviction that flag-bearers of ancient nation’s civilisation should be honoured for their immeasurable contribution to the preservation of India’s cultural identity.

Extending his heartfelt thanks to the mothers of the country for their blessings of womanhood and motherhood, PM Modi said: “I bow to the Nari Shakti of Odisha and assure that our party will work to fulfil their aspirations.”

Having placed ‘Nari Shakti’ at the forefront of its agenda over the past 10 years, the government led by PM Modi has been quite clear in its approach that India’s development journey is closely interlinked with the empowerment of its women as President Droupadi Murmu sets an inspiring example herself by leading the world’s largest democracy and serving as the Commander-in-Chief of the world’s second-largest defence force.

By ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the government has ensured that women-led development is now reflected in the nation’s policy-making as well.

“When women prosper, the world prospers. Their economic empowerment fuels growth. Their access to education drives global progress. Their leadership fosters inclusivity. And, their voices inspire positive change. The most effective way to empower women is through a women-led development approach. India is making strides in this direction,” said PM Modi at the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment, last August.

Prime Minister Modi has also been spotlighting that around 70 per cent of the loans under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana’ have been sanctioned to women and 80 per cent of beneficiaries under ‘Stand-Up India’ are women, availing bank loans for green field projects.

Similarly, under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’, nearly 100 million cooking gas connections have been provided to rural women while nearly 43 per cent of STEM graduates in India are women.

From taking over operational roles in the armed forces to leading the success of flagship space programmes like Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan and Mission Mars, Indian women are also playing pivotal roles in diverse fields.

“The ‘Amrit Stambh’ of women power will play an important role in building a developed India,” believes Prime Minister Modi.

