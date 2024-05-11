Bhubaneswar: Body of lady dancer found hanging from fan, family alleges murder

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a lady dancer was found dead in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her rented house in the Pada Sahi in Badagada village under Badagada Police Station limits in the capital city of Odisha.

The deceased lady dancer has been identified as Sulochana Das (also known as Sumi).

As per reports, Sulochana was working as a dancer in Bhubaneswar. Her sister said that the deceased was in a relationship with a man, who happens to be a hotel owner. The deceased was staying with him in a live-in relationship.

After getting information about death of her sister from the said hotel owner, she reached Bhubaneswar and contacted him. However, his phone was switched off.

Hence, she made effort at her own and somehow found the house near a bakery in Pada Sahi. She found that the house was not locked. As she entered inside the house she found that her sister’s body was hanging from the ceiling fan. She then informed Police about it.

Reportedly, the body of the deceased was found hanging from one blade of the ceiling fan. Also, the body was hanging so low that her feet were touching the floor. Wine bottle and cigarette wrapper were found fallen nearby. Hence, she suspected it to be a case of murder and accordingly complained Police.

After getting information Police reached the spot, seized the body and sent for autopsy. Also, the scientific team reached the spot and collected evidences. Further investigation of the case is underway.