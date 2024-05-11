Below Header Govt Ad

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik answers to points raised by PM during poll campaign today, watch

Odisha
By Himanshu 0
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik answers to points raised by PM

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo cum Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday answered to all the points raised by PM Modi during his poll campaign in Odisha today in a video message. Besides, he also raised some questions to the PM regarding Odisha.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the state government as well as the BJD supremo on various issues during his poll campaign in Kandhamal, Balangir and Bargarh today while addressing the voters.

CM Naveen Patnaik said that not on June 10, but BJP cannot win hearts in Odisha in the next 10 years. He firmly said that BJD will form the government for the sixth time in Odisha.

Modi said today in the Bargarh election meeting that the expiry date of BJD government will end on June 4 and BJP will form the government on June 10. Responding to this, the BJD Supremo said that, how much the Prime Minister has remembered Odisha. There is no benefit in reminding Odisha only during elections.

Does he (the PM) remember the promises of 2014 and 2019, asked the CM. However, the people of Odisha remember all your promises, he said.

The CM also alleged the PM that he forgot about Odia language and Odissi dance. He said that though a huge amount of money was sanctioned for Sanskrit, no money was sanctioned for Odisha. He did not give classical status to Odissi music, the CM also said.

I have wrote you twice in this regard, but you have rejected, the CM also said in the video message.

There are many stalwarts (heroes) in Odisha? How many names did you say today? The CM said that though there are several heroic personalities in Odisha, nobody was selected for the Bharat Ratna. Even the legend like Biju Patnaik was forgotten, the CM lamented.

The people of the state know what I remember or don’t remember, the CM said.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Campaigning for 1st phase polling in Odisha ends today, check details

 
Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

