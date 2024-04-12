WATCH: Rani Panda brings cheating allegation against boyfriend

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
rani panda
0

Bhubaneswar: Odia Jatra queen Rani Panda has brought cheating allegation against her boyfriend, said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.

The actor reached the Mahila police station in Bhubaneswar. A complaint has been brought against her boyfriend. Rani Panda has accused her boyfriend of maintaining sexual relationship with promise of marriage and then duping her.

The Odia Jatra actor was in a relationship for eight years, she accused him of cheating her. Rani Panda and her male friend were allegedly in a live-in relationship.

Reports say that, after knowing that her boyfriend is getting married, she reported to the police station. Rani Panda has also mentioned the names of three other people along with her boyfriend in the complaint to the police.

It is worth mentioning here that, a group clash had erupted during the dance performance of Jatra actress Rani Panda in Ganjam of Odisha on April 8. During the famous Dandajatra festival the actress was performing in the Panchu Dandajatra in Bhejuput under Bhanjanagar Police limits.

 
As per reports, the famous Dandajatra of Ganjam is going on these days. When the jatra was underway in the night actress Rani Panda was performing on the stage when a group of spectators allegedly showed indiscipline. Soon, another group of youths got engaged in a fight with that group.

However, the police personnel, who were already deployed on the spot controlled the situation and refrained the youths from the scuffle.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Sudeshna Panda 8806 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

