Rain reduces forest fire in Odisha’s various areas

Bhubaneswar: Rain has reduced the forest fire in Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday. There are forest fires in eight thousand points.

According to reports, 99.5 percent of the fire has been extinguished. This was informed by

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Devidatta Vishal. In South Odisha, the temperature is high and the forest fire is increasing with each passing day.

It is worth mentioning that, fires have been detected at 256 places under Koraput, Bakhnipatna and Berhampur circles. The occurrence of fire in more than 150 places in Malkangiri and Koraput districts has become a cause of concern.

The PCCF It has been two months since we tried to control the fire in this area, but there is no result. The forest fire is being lit up again and again. The scene of major forest fires in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati districts has come to light. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.