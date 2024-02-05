Death toll in Chile forest fire rises to 99, President declares emergency

Chile: In the latest update, the death toll in the Chile forest fire has risen to 99. Chile President Gabriel Boric stated that the number is likely to increase in the coming days.

Boric has also declared a state of emergency. He has requested government support in order to help people in the affected areas.

Reportedly, only 32 of 99 deceased in the Chile forest fire have been identified.

As per the latest updates, the fire about 64,000 acres of land had already been burnt due to the fire on Sunday.

Rescue teams continue to combat the situation in Valparaiso region despite the intense heat wave. Notably, the temperature in the region has soared up to 40 degree Celsius.

The Valparaiso region, where over one million people reside, remains covered under a thick blanket of black smoke. Fire department personnel are using helicopters and trucks to fight the massive fire, especially around the city of Vina del Mar. It poses as a tough challenge for the rescue teams to reach all the affected areas.

Minister of Interior and Public Security of Chile Carolina Toha said that a total of five bodies were found on the roads. The city of Valparaiso is the worst affected.

Reports tell us that this forest fire in Chile is the worst disaster since the 2010 earthquake that claimed over 500 lives.