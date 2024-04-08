Rain in Odisha likely as yellow warning issued for 12 districts

Bhubaneswar: Rain in Odisha today likely as the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for 12 districts.

After experience rainfall, Odisha has now received some relief from the scorching heat the state as grappling with for the last few days. Meanwhile, today also, rain is likely to lash Odisha as the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for 12 districts.

As per the weather department, the yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph has been issued for districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kalahandi.

It is worth mentioning here that Bhubaneswar City turned out to be hottest place in the state with the mercury rising to 43.5 degree Celsius on Friday. With this, the Odisha capital city was also the second hottest city in the country after Nandyal of Andhra Pradesh, which recorded 43.7 degrees.

However, due to rain, the temperature dropped to 38 degree Celsius on Sunday. Furthermore, Cuttack experienced a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Similarly, Rourkela recorded 36 degree celsius, while Sambalpur recorded 35.5, Hirakud at 34.8, Chandbali at 34.7, Jharsuguda- 34.4 and Puri at 32.2 degree celsius.

Yesterday, orange warning was issued for one or two places over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Cuttack. Meanwhile, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH occurred at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khurda, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Nayagarh.