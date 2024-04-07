15 goats killed, 3 tourists injured after being struck by lightning in Odisha

Berhampur/Balasore: As many as 15 goats were killed while three tourists were injured after being struck by lightning in two separated places of Odisha.

According to reports, the 15 goats were killed at Batasasan village under Badagada police limits of Ganjam district this afternoon after lightning struck them.

Sources said that four locals of Batasasan village namely Krishna Gauda, Jaga Gauda, Manas Gauda and Bijay Gauda had taken a herd of goats to the nearby forest for grazing them. Though it was sunny when they left the house in the morning, but it rained heavily in the locality in the afternoon.

The rain was accompanied with strong lightning bolt, which reportedly fell on the herd of goats killing at least 15 of them on the spot. The shepherds were though not injured in the lightning strike but are now in a state of sorrow and disappointment over the loss of goats, said sources.

They are now seeking financial help from government over the loss, added the sources.

Likewise, at least three tourists including two from West Bengal and one from Odisha were injured after lightning struck them on Udayapur beach under Bhograi block of Balasore district.

The tourists were on the spot for sightseeing. However, rain accompanied by lightning lashed the area and leaving the tourists critically injured.

All of them are currently undergoing treatment at Digha hospital and their condition is stated to be critical.

