Rain in Odisha: State to experience Kalbaisakhi for 3 days between March 26 to 28

By Akankshya Mishra
Bhubaneswar: The weather in Odisha has changed significantly since Thursday. Currently, Odisha continues to experience a mix of rainfall as well as heat. While unbearable heat is being experienced in the morning hours, rainfall can be witnessed in several parts of the state by the afternoon.

Such weather conditions are being experienced in Odisha for the past two days. According to forecasts, slight rain and similar weather conditions are likely to continue in Odisha for the next five days.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Center has predicted impact of Kalbaisakhi in Odisha for three days between March 26 to March 28. Further, a yellow warning has been issued to eight districts of Odisha for rain along with thunder and lightning on March 17.

Further, thick fog was witnessed in twin-city during the morning hours of Friday.

Akankshya Mishra

