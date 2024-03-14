Amid rain prediction, temperature soars-up to 39.9 degrees in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Amid the prediction of rain in Odisha by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperature soars-up to 39.9 degrees in the State.

As per the latest bulletin of the regional centre of the weather department, the highest temperature of today i.e 39.9 degrees was recorded in Boudh. This is the second consecutive days that the mercury crossed the 39 degree Celsius-mark in Boudh. A temperature of 39.5 degrees was recorded in Boudh yesterday.

The second highest temperature of the day was recorded in Balangir with 38.5 degree Celsius. Likewise, Talcher and Sonepur witnessed 38.2 degrees while Titlagarh sizzled at 38 degrees.

The IMD’s data showed that Nayagarh and Paralakhemundi boiled at 37 degrees while Jharsuguda, Bhawanipatna and Angul reported temperature of 37.4, 37.5 and 37.7 degree Celsius respectively.

Likewise, temperatures of 35.2 and 35.4 degrees were recorded in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack City respectively.

On the other hand, the weather department has predicted rain for different districts of Odisha for the next five days.

Day 1 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 14.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 15.03.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 15.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 16.03.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 16.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 17.03.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 17.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 18.03.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 18.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 19.03.2024):