Raid on Gun factory in Sambalpur of Odisha, see details here

Sambalpur: On Tuesday there has been a raid on a gun factory in Sambalpur district of Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, the Sambalpur police raided a gun manufacturing factory. Large quantity of guns were seized from the said factory. Available reports say, as many as 22 single barrel guns and one double barrel gun was seized.

In addition top the above stock of arms, gun making materials also seized. The factory raid took place under Jamankira police station limits in Basupali area. The police arrested three persons in this incident.

Recently on March 29, a huge quantity of crude bombs were seized in Jatni of Odisha by the Commissionerate Police. Reports further said that, an accused has been arrested in connection to the crude bombs seized in Jatni matter. The police have seized and raided the bomb making factory.

The accused Umakant Satpathi used to make various kinds of bombs in the bomb factory. The police have identified various criminals from the investigation. The police have further found out that the factory used to supply bombs to various criminals and miscreants.

Criminals and miscreants in areas such as Pipili, Delang, Jatni, Khurda, Brahmagiri used to buy bombs from this factory. Police arrested a gang yesterday, said further reports.

It is worth mentioning that, a bomb was seized from them. By interrogating them, the police got information about the bomb factory in Jatni of Odisha. The police investigation is still underway in this matter said reports.