Huge quantity of crude bombs seized in Jatni of Odisha, details here

Jatni: Huge quantity of crude bombs seized in Jatni of Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Friday by the Commissionerate Police. According to reliable reports, the Jatni police has seized a large quantity of bombs ahead of the upcoming General Elections 2024.

Reports further said that, an accused has been arrested in connection to the crude bombs seized in Jatni matter. The police have seized and raided the bomb making factory.

The accused Umakant Satpathi used to make various kinds of bombs in the bomb factory. The police have identified various criminals from the investigation. The police have further found out that the factory used to supply bombs to various criminals and miscreants.

Criminals and miscreants in areas such as Pipili, Delang, Jatni, Khurda, Brahmagiri used to buy bombs from this factory. Police arrested a gang yesterday, said further reports.

It is worth mentioning that, a bomb was seized from them. By interrogating them, the police got information about the bomb factory in Jatni of Odisha. The police investigation is still underway in this matter said reports.