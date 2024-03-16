Posting selfie with wild animals on social media to draw huge fines in Odisha, detailed report here

Bhubaneswar: Posting selfie with wild animals on social media to draw huge fines in Odisha, read a letter by the Wildlife Department said reports on Saturday. According to the clause relating to the Violation of Wildlife (Protection) Act through Social Media this step shall be enforced.

The letter read as follows, “It is seen that people are posting their photographs or selfies taken with scheduled wild animals in social media. Taking photographs or selfies with such wild animals, not only disturbs the normal life cycle of these animals.”

Further the letter read, “…the person concerned is liable for punishment under the said Act with imprisonment upto 7 years.” Further, photograph or selfies with ‘dead wild animals and /or wild animal body parts / trophies are also being posted in social media in violation of section the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act punishable under the said Act.

The letter further directed, “You are requested to spread awareness among the public at large to refrain from such activities. Any one desiring to take photographs of wild animals should abide by the laws guidelines in force with permission from forest officials for the purpose.”

Furthermore selfie with wild animals, “helpline numbers may be displayed at prominent places and in social media to facilitate in sharing of information from persons wanting to help the cause of wildlife. But unscrupulous elements trying to gain fame by violating the laws of the land should be taken to task and you need to make them more famous by arresting and forwarding them to the court of law. This should be enforced strictly.”