Odisha’s Similipal sanctuary to be protected from poachers with sophisticated weapons

Odisha’s Similipal sanctuary, a priceless treasure-trove of our country, is a hub of biodiversity. New measures are being taken to protect this precious resource. Now not only with lathi, but the forest staff will face-off the poachers with sophisticated guns. With AK 47 in hand, they will guard Similipal sanctuary from poachers.

After the death of two forest officials, who were allegedly shot dead by the poachers, the state govt has taken such measure. Initially, the police along with the forest department got the responsibility of security of Similipal. Similipal Tiger Protection Force (STPF) is now equipped with the latest weapons while special training is being provided.

The lack of weapons in the hands of forest department officials indirectly encouraged the hunters to go on wild hunts. And poaching was rampant. However, after the government’s step, the situation of Similipal is changing now.

Hundreds of guns are being seized from Similipal sanctuary from poachers. Mayurbhanj police have succeeded to a large extent in stopping the poachers. Police seized more than 300 guns and the forest department seized more than 450 guns.

Seeing the seized gun, it became clear how vulnerable Similipal was. Mayurbhanj police have even raided a gun factory.

Spread over 2750 square kilometre radius, Similipal sanctuary is known worldwide. It is Asia’s second largest biosphere reserve while the beauty of Similipal attracts the tourists. Many tourists from abroad visit on holiday to see the wildlife in this protected forest.

Similipal sanctuary became a hunting ground for poachers. Every day, hundreds of poachers and timber mafia are entering the Similipal sanctuary with various weapons. A small number of forest personnel have been deployed to protect the forest with lathi.

Forest guards, foresters and protection assistants were fighting the poachers with lathis.

But now there is fear among the hunters. Armed police forces are guarding Similipal. 3 platoon forces have been deployed in Similipal. Combing operation is also being successfully carried out.

Apart from this, the forest department has also deployed its own special team, Similipal Tiger Protection Force. The STPF is training with the latest guns. Retired army personnel have joined hands with them. The experience of the army department is now being used in Similipal security.

Forest official Banarakhi Bimal Jena and deputy ranger Mathi Hasda were shot dead by hunters in June last year. After that, the state government has shown urgency to protect Similipal.

A joint task force comprising both the forest department and the police has been formed and operation Protect Similipal is going on. Along with them, the STF and retired army personnel have boosted the morale of the forest staff. The number of wild animals is increasing, the number of tigers is also increasing.

NTCA has announced that there are 18 tigers in Similipal. The number of these tigers has now reached 30. The Similipal authorities are said to have estimated this number from camera traps.

Lack of staff, lack of weapons made Similipal’s forest personnel think ten times before going on duty. A forest guard along with 2 protection assistants have to deal with a group of poachers who have entered the sanctuary with weapons.

The forest staff risked their lives to protect Similipal. Hence, it was hard for them to protect the forest properly, complained the Forest staff.

But now this state-of-the-art weapon has given a new look to the forest personnel. The non-gazetted Forest Service Union had been demanding the government to provide arms to the forest personnel.

The district administration is giving special attention to the villagers in Similipal foothills and their livelihood. There are hundreds of roads to enter the 2750 square kilometres of Similipal.

Hundreds of hunters enter every day through various routes. New ways are being conceptualized to stop this.

A joint task force comprising police and forest officials has been formed. PCCF Wild Life said that now STPF and retired army personnel will show a new way of security with modern weapons.