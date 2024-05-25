Ulefone Armor 25T Pro: From heat-sensing camera to 6500 mAh battery, This rugged device has everything

Rugged smartphone maker Ulefone will be unveiling its latest smartphone Armor 25T Pro and we are quite excited about it. The device offers some hardcore features that can be really helpful, if you want a rugged smartphone for your day to day activities.

Ulefone Armor 25T Pro specifications

The device offers 6.78″ FullHD+ 120Hz display that has Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the other hand, the back cover of the smartphone offers classic Kevlar texture. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and we get a 5G network on the device. On the other hand, the 4G variant offers Helio G99 SoC. Both the 4G and 5G variants offer 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. The dedicated microSD card slot supports up to 2TB of storage.

The device offers Android 14 out of the box and there is a 6500 mAh battery with 33W wired and 30W wireless charging. The device gets IP68/IP69 rating, MIL-STD-810H certification, NFC, IR Blaster and much more. The side mounted scanner is present on the device for security purposes.

The primary attraction of the smartphone is the availability of thermal imaging ThermoVue camera at the back. The camera can detect heat signatures from -20°C to 550°C in the surroundings. We get 64MP Night Vision camera (OmniVision OV64B1B), two infrared LEDs on the device. The primary camera uses Samsung’s GN1 sensor while front camera is a 32MP Samsung GD1 sensor.