General polls 2024: Voter turnout declines in Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: Voter turnout percentage has declined in Odisha as compared to 2019 elections, informed CEO. According to the information provided by Odisha Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Dhal, the voter turnout as compared to the last 2019 election by 5 pm, declined in 2024 general elections.

As per the information the voter turnout percentage in Odisha as received by 5 pm today is as follows:

Sambalpur – 65.91 percent in 2024 and 76.35 percent in 2019

Keonjhar – 62.43 percent in 2024 was 77.37 percent in 2019

Dhenkanal – 60.80 percent in 2024 and 74.80 percent in 2019

Cuttack – 54.36 percent in 2024 and 69.06 percent in 2019

Puri – 61.96 percent in 2024 and 72.51 percent in 2019

Bhubaneswar – 53.54 percent in 2024 and 59 percent in 2019