Man found dead with throat slit in Cuttack district

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Cuttack: A man’s body was reportedly found dead with his throat slit at Deopur village under Kandarpur police station in Cuttack district today.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Bhoi. He was killed by some unidentified persons last night.

While who and why killed Bhoi is yet to be known, a team of cops from the Kandarpur police station along with a scientific team reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They also seized some belongings including a bag from place of murder.

Police also seized Bhoi’s body and sent it the hospital for postmortem, said sources adding that the exact reason would be known after completing of the autopsy.

Police also are reportedly interrogating his family members to ascertain whether the deceased had any past rivalry.

