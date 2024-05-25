Man killed in arrow attack in Odisha’s Nuapada district

Nuapada: In a shocking incident, a man was reportedly killed after being attacked with bow and arrow in the Nuapada district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Dathunama village under Sunabeda sanctuary area.

The deceased has been identified as Ramchan Panharia. The accused has been identified as Jalaram Panharia of Dathunama village.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between Ramchan and Jalaram which soon took an ugly turn when Jalaram attacked with arrow. As he shot with the arrow, Ramchan sustained critical injury. When he was being taken to the hospital he succumbed to the injury.

The reason behind the attack is not known yet while it has been suspected that past enmity is the probable reason which led to this crime.

After getting information Komna Police rushed to the spot and initiated action. The probe of the case is underway.

