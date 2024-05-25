Yellow warning for heavy rainfall in Odisha issued, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall in Odisha.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall likely to occur in several districts till day after tomorrow and light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to lash from 8.30 AM of 27.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 28.05.2024.

Check IMD’s day-wise warnings:

Day-1: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 25.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 26.05.2024):

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) likely at isolated places over the district of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada.

Day-2: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 26.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 27.05.2024):

Yellow warning (Be updated) Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 12cm) likely at isolated places over the districts of Balasore & Bhadrak and heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) likely at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj.

Day-3: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 27.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 28.05.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of north costal Odisha, and at one or two places over the districts of south costal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kadhamal and Boudh.

Fishermen Warning: