Parts of Odisha to experience rain amid yellow warning for scorching heat, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today predicted light to moderate rain/thundershower over six district of Odisha.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur till 8.30 AM tomorrow, said the Meteorological Centre in a latest bulletin adding that dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the State during this period of time

The weather department also issued yellow warning for scorching heat at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Malkangiri and Keonjhar.

Likewise, heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak between 8.30 AM of April 4 and 8.30 AM of April 5. During this period of time, warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Kandhamal and Nayagarh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

As forecasted by the weatherman, such similar heatwave condition would prevail till April 6 and thereafter light rain very likely to occur in different districts of the State.

