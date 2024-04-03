Pet dogs stay hungry for 15 days as owner goes missing after locking house in Odisha

Balasore: In an unfortunate incident, two pet dogs remained hungry at least for 15 days as their owner went missing after locking the house in Odisha’s Balasore district.

One Mohit Das was living in a rented house at Kamarda Colleges Chowk of the district along with two of his pet dogs. However, he left the house 15 days ago after tying the pets inside and locking it.

Ever since he left the house, Mohit neither returned nor contacted the house owner. Thus, none knows about his whereabouts.

Luckily, some people, who heard the dogs howling and barking, forcefully opened the widow of the house today and offered some food (biscuits, rice and water) to them. The entire surrounding is now stinking badly as both the dogs have answered the nature’s call for two weeks now. Besides, the health condition of the dogs have deteriorated so much so that they look very sick.

The locals also demanded that the dogs should be rescued by the concerned officials immediately and lodged at an appropriate place where someone would look after them or else someone should adopt them so that they live peacefully.

Speaking about the incident, a local resident said, “The man (Mohit Das) was working in the hospital. However, he is neither paying the house rent nor looking after his pets. He has gone somewhere and dogs are now battling for life due to hunger for the last 15 days. Somehow, we heard them barking and provided them rice and other food materials today.”

NB: Everyone has the right to have pets but no one has the right to be cruel to them. It is a humble request that one should not keep a pet if he/she can’t look after it as every life is precious and everyone deserves to live in peace.