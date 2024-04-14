Paralakhemundi sizzles at 40.5 degree Celsius as mercury rises to 39 °C or above in 10 places In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Paralakhemundi sizzled at 40.5 degree Celsius as mercury rose to 39 °C or above in 10 places of Odisha today, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather department, Malkangiri witnessed the second highest temperature of the day i.e 39.9 degree Celsius while the State Capital City of Bhubaneswar reported 39.6 degree Celsius.

The other eight places which recorded mercury of 39 degree Celsius or above are Jagatsinghpur (39.5 °C), Nayagarh (39.5 °C), Bhawanipatna (39.4 °C), Chandbali (39.4 °C), Baripada (39.2 °C), Kendrapara (39 °C) and Bhadrak (39 °C).

The IMD has issued yellow warning for several districts of the State for the next four days saying the mercury during the day would rise further by 4-6°C. Likewise, the maximum and minimum temperature during night would be 40 °C and 26 °C respectively.

IMD’s prediction for Odisha:

Valid upto 8.30 AM of 15.04.2024:

Light rain/thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Hot & Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 15.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 16.04.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

YELLOW WARNING: Hot & Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 16.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 17.04.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Kandhamal.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 17.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 18.04.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

