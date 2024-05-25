Karthik Pandian casts his vote in Bhubaneswar, see details here

Bhubaneswar: BJD leader Karthik Pandian has cast his vote in Bhubaneswar in the third phase of voting in Odisha, said reports. BJD election strategist Karthik Pandian reached the voting booth in an autorickshaw.

According to reports, Pandian reached booth number 44 in Unit-6 Government Boys High School and cast his vote. Standing in long queues like common people, he cast his vote.

After voting Pandian addressed the public, everyone should come and vote in large numbers and participate in the great celebration of democracy. Choose the candidate of your choice.

He also said that the auto association requested him to travel in their auto and go to the voting booth. Pandian further added that he used to travel in autorickshaw during his student days, he further added that those old memories got refreshed. IAS Sujata Pandian the wife of VK Pandian, also reached booth number 44 and asserted her voting rights.