Odisha’s Balasore sizzles at 41.2°C, Bhubaneswar second hottest at 41°C

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in Balasore was recorded at a sizzling 41.2°C on Wednesday said the latest update of the MeT (Meteorological Centre) in Bhubaneswar.

However, Bhubaneswar was the second hottest place in Odisha with a temperature recording of 41°C. Temperatures recorded in various places in Odisha by 11:30 on Wednesday are:

Balasore : 41.2°C

Bhubaneswar : 41°C

Chandbali : 40°C

Jharsuguda : 39.2°C

Keonjhar : 37.6°C

Rourkela : 37.6°C

Sambalpur : 36.7°C

Hirakud : 36°C

Puri : 35.2°C

Gopalpur : 35.2°C

Paradip : 34.6°C

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in Odisha is likely to rise by four to six degrees in upcoming days.

Sharing about the weather reports, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said, “Temperature will rise by 4-6 degrees in the next 5 days. No large change in maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during next 48 hours and gradual rise by 4-6°C during subsequent 3 days at many places over the district of Odisha.”

Meanwhile, yellow warning for heatwave has been issued for districts including Balasore, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Nuapada. Hot and Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

The weather department further predicted that Odisha will grapple with severe heatwave from April 26th. Orange heatwave alert has been issued for districts including Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Khurda on Friday.