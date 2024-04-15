Odisha to grapple with scorching heat in upcoming 4 days: IMD

Odisha
By Deepa Sharma
yellow alert for heat-wave in odisha
Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has issued yellow alert for heat-wave condition for Odisha.

As per the latest bulletin of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, hot and humid weather condition very likely to prevail in different districts of Odisha for next four days.

Yellow warning has been issued for Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Balasore and Mayurbhanj today for scorching hot and humid weather. Meanwhile, dry weather will prevail over all the districts of Odisha.

As per the bulletin, yellow warning has been issued for Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Kandhamal tomorrow. Additionally, dry weather very likely to prevail over all the districts of the state.

 
While, on Wednesday, dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha, yellow warning for heat-wave condition has been issued for Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

On Thursday (18th April), extreme heat-wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Keeping heat-wave in mind, the government has asked to take necessary action to keep people safe from extreme heat condition.

