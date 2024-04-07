Odisha to get relief from extreme heat as rain to lash over different parts of state today

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that people of Odisha will get relief from scorching heatwave condition as rain warnings for the next two days.

As per the latest bulletin of Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar, orange and yellow warnings for rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm has been issued for different districts of the State between April 7 and April 9.

Gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH is also very likely to occur during these stipulated time, predicted the IMD.

For today, Orange warning has been issued for one or two places over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Cuttack. Meanwhile, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khurda, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Nayagarh.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

For April 8th, the weather department has said that light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, South Odisha & at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha.

Yesterday, the maximum day temperature in Odisha today touched 43 degrees Celsius in as many as four places. As per the evening bulletin of the IMD, Angu, Malkangari, Boudh and Titilagarh are the four places where the mercury touched 43 degrees.

At 43.5, Angul emerged as the hottest place in the State today, the second highest temperature of the day i.e 43.2 degrees was recorded in Malkangari while Boudh and Titilagarh witnessed 43 degrees Celsius.

Likewise, five places sizzled with a temperature of 42 degrees or more. They are Talcher (42), Bhawanipatna (42.8), Balangir (42.3), Nayagarh (42.3) and Paralakhemundi (42).