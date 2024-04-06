Mercury touches 43 degrees C in 4 places in Odisha, Angul hottest at 43.5

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature in Odisha today touched 43 degrees Celsius in as many as four places, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the evening bulletin of the IMD, Angu, Malkangari, Boudh and Titilagarh are the four places where the mercury touched 43 degrees.

At 43.5, Angul emerged as the hottest place in the State today, the second highest temperature of the day i.e 43.2 degrees was recorded in Malkangari while Boudh and Titilagarh witnessed 43 degrees Celsius.

Likewise, five places sizzled with a temperature of 42 degrees or more. They are Talcher (42), Bhawanipatna (42.8), Balangir (42.3), Nayagarh (42.3) and Paralakhemundi (42).

The State capital city Bhubaneswar, which was the hottest place yesterday with 43.5 degrees, saw a drop in the mercury level as it recorded 39.6 degrees C.