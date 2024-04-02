Odisha to experience scorching heat in April: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Odisha will experience scorching heat in the month of April. The weather department has yellow warning for heatwave conditions in Odisha.

According to Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the temperature in the State likely to rise by 2-4 degree Celsius from today which is why it has issued yellow warnings till April 4 and advised people to take precaution to stay safe from the scorching heatwave.

The weather forecaster has stated that warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Malkangiri today.

Meanwhile, yellow warning has been issued for districts including Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Malkangiri for the next two days.

As per official reports, due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation, Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) very likely to rise by 2 to 4°C over the districts of Odisha during next 2 days & no large change thereafter.

“Also maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is likely to be around 39 to 41degree Celsius at few places over the districts of interior Odisha and around 37 to 39 degree Celsius over the coastal districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days,” said IMD.

Keeping heatwave in mind, IMD has given the following 11 suggestions to the people: