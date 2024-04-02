Odisha to experience scorching heat in April: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Odisha will experience scorching heat in the month of April. The weather department has yellow warning for heatwave conditions in Odisha.
According to Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the temperature in the State likely to rise by 2-4 degree Celsius from today which is why it has issued yellow warnings till April 4 and advised people to take precaution to stay safe from the scorching heatwave.
The weather forecaster has stated that warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Malkangiri today.
Meanwhile, yellow warning has been issued for districts including Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Malkangiri for the next two days.
As per official reports, due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation, Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) very likely to rise by 2 to 4°C over the districts of Odisha during next 2 days & no large change thereafter.
“Also maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is likely to be around 39 to 41degree Celsius at few places over the districts of interior Odisha and around 37 to 39 degree Celsius over the coastal districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days,” said IMD.
Keeping heatwave in mind, IMD has given the following 11 suggestions to the people:
- Avoid prolonged heat exposure.
- Wear light weight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes.
- Cover your head: use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.
- Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.
- Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to re-hydrate the body.
- Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.
- Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.
- Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.
- Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention.
- Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately.
- Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.