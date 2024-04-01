IMD issues yellow warning for heatwave conditions in Odisha, gives 11 suggestions to stay safe

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning for heatwave conditions in Odisha.

According to the weather department, the temperature in the State likely to rise by 2-4 degree Celsius from tomorrow which is why it has issued yellow warnings till April 4 and advised people to take precaution to stay safe from the scorching heatwave.

Day-1 (2nd April 2024):

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Malkangiri.

Day-2 (3rd April 2024) Yellow warning:

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Malkangiri.

Day-3 (4th April 2024) Yellow warning:

Heat wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, & Cuttack. 2) Warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Khordha, Malkangiri, and Nawarangpur.

Maximum Temperature:

Due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation, Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) very likely to rise by 2 to 4°C over the districts of Odisha during next 2 days & no large change thereafter.

Consequently maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be more than 40°C at many places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over the districts of Odisha during 4th to 6th March, 2024.

Also maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be between 39 to 41°C at few places over the districts of interior Odisha and between 37 to 39°C over the coastal districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days.

Minimum Temperature:

Minimum temperature (night temperature) likely to gradual rise by 2-3°C during next 02-03 days at many places over the districts of Odisha and no large change thereafter, consequently likely to be between 25 to 27°C, over the most parts of coastal districts and between 24 to 26°C, over the interior districts of Odisha.

Also they were above normal by 2 to 3°C at most places over the districts of coastal Odisha and by 3 to 5°C at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha.

Relative Humidity:

As the relative humidity remains in the range of 50 to 70% over coastal Odisha and between 30 to50 over interior districts of Odisha.

Impact:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly, pregnant women and sick people).

Meanwhile, the IMD has given the following 11 suggestions to the people: