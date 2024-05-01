Odisha: Thunderstorm and rain likely to lash Bhubaneswar and 5 districts in 3 hours

Bhubaneswar: Amidst scorching heat in Odisha, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that thunderstorm along with rain is likely to lash Bhubaneswar and five other districts in next three hours.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning for Khurda including Bhubaneswar, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal.

Meanwhile, the capital city recorded second highest temperature at 11.30 am with 41.2 degree Celsius following Jharsuguda. As per the data given by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), five places of Odisha have recorded 40 degrees or above.

These places are Jharsuguda (41.3°C), Bhubaneswar (41.2°C), Sambalpur (40.6°C), Hirakud (40.4°C), and Keonjhar (40°C).

It is worth mentioning here that Red alert has been issued for districts of Odisha including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack and Boudh.

Likewise, orange warning has been issued for districts including Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Nuapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Nayagarh and Malkangiri.