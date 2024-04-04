Odisha senior leader and former deputy speaker Ramachandra Panda quits BJD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha senior leader and former Deputy Speaker Ramachandra Panda quit BJD (Biju Janata Dal) said reliable reports in this regard on Thursday.

Former Odisha Deputy Speaker and BJD leader Ramchandra Panda has now resigned from the party. He has resigned from the party by sending his resignation letter to the Chief Minister and Party Supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Ramachandra Panda has decided to leave BJD because he did not get the ticket two times in a row. In the resignation letter, he has also stated the reasons for his dissatisfaction.

In recent times BJD has seen mass exodus from the party. Recently Kendrapara MP and Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the 2024 Odisha elections.

Former MLA and actor Akash Das Nayak resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) recently ahead of the Odisha elections 2024.

Popular actor Arindam Roy resigned from BJD and tendered his resignation to party supremo Naveen Patnaik on March 15 said reliable reports.

Recently popular actor and ex-MP of BJD Sidhant Mohapatra quit BJD.

