Paradip: Veteran Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel alias Arindam Sarkhel resigned from the party said reliable reports in this connection on Thursday.

In a letter addressed to the Odisha Congress President Sarat Pattnayak, Bapi Sarkhel alias Arindam Sarkhel wrote, “I would like to inform you that, I am hereby submitting my resignation from all positions including the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect.”



He further added, “I thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve the country and my state with passion and dedication. Now I would like to concentrate and put my entire effort towards the betterment and social upliftment of the workers, which happens to be my dream throughout my journey as a trade union leader.”

As a sign off in the letter Bapi Sarkhel wrote, “Kindly consider and accept my resignation for which I will be obliged to you and to the party.”

