Odisha: Rs. 2cr cash seized in Bhubaneswar by Income Tax Department

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking news, as much Rs. 2 crores cash was seized in Bhubaneswar from a businessman on Monday, said reports. Reports say that there was a major raid of the Income Tax Department in Bhubaneswar’s Lakshmi Sagar area in a businessman’s house.

More than two crore rupees in cash was seized. The raid was conducted under the leadership of the Deputy Director of Income Tax Department in Bhubaneswar.

The Additional Commissioner was monitoring it raid said reports. The raid is being done by a number of teams at multiple places. The question raised is that why did the businessman keep so much money during the time of elections.

A marathon questioning to the businessman is underway regarding the cash seized in Bhubaneswar. During elections the businessman allegedly prints works as flex banners and posters for various political parties. The Income Tax team has asked for an account of the seized amount. The merchant till the filing of the report could not give any satisfactory answer in this regard.

A raid is underway in this regard. Detailed reports awaited.