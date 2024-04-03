Odisha police constable drowns in pond, dies

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Balasore: A police constable died today reportedly after drowning at a pond at Chotakanpur village under Nilagiri police station limits of Odisha’s Balasore district. He has been identified as Deepak Pradhan and is posted at the Pirahaat police station in Bhadrak district.

Deepak had come to his native village Chotakanpur on leave as he was sick. However, today he had gone to a pond near his house to take a bath.

Unfortunately, he drowned after slipping into the deep waters of the pond. Some villagers present at the spot managed to rescue him.

Soon, Deepak was rushed to the Nilagiri Sub Divisional Hospital for treatment. But sadly doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, Nilagiri police have sent Deepak’s body for post-mortem after seizing it.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following his death.

