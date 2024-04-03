Commissionerate Police arrests 11 members of notorious Eragola gang

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police today arrested as many as 11 members of the notorious Eragola gang involved in a series of robberies across Odisha.

Informing about it Commissioner of Police of Twin City of Cuttack Bhubaneswar Sanjeev Panda, said that the Special Squad of the city police arrested the notorious gang members who belong to the Eragola tribe and living in Tippa Colony in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 17 gold chains, cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh, six stolen motorcycles, 50 mobile phones, 25 grams of gold ornaments, and dickey-breaking instruments were seized from the possessions of the accused persons whom they identified as Binod Das, Anil Das, M. Raja, Siba Das, A. Prasad, P. Ajaya, A. Ashok, P. Subash, D Srinibash, N Rajsekhara Achari, all of Aska in Ganjam, and Samir Pradhan of Jajpur.

