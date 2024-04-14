Odisha Fire and Emergency Services observes Fire Service Martyrs’ Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Fire and Emergency Services observed the Fire Service Martyrs’ Day today and Fire Service Week from 14th to 20th April, 2024.

The Fire Service Martyr’s Day was observed at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy, Bhubaneswar. Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi, the D.G of Fire & Emergency Services attended the occasion as chief guest along with Debendra Kumar Swain, the Chief Fire Officer (SAG), Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Chief Fire Officer, Prasanta Kumar Dash, Director (CFO) of OFDRA in Bhubaneswar and other senior officers.

The dignitaries paid homage to those brave fire fighters who lost their lives on the line of duty last year. The D.G Fire & Emergency Services readout the names of Martyr’s and the dignitaries laid wreathe at Shaheed Statue followed by twp minutes silence.

To celebrate the day in befitting manner the chief guest was honoured with a parade of 06 contingents commanded by Prakash Kumar Jena, Dy. Fire Officer, O/o the CFO, Odisha Cuttack. This was followed by distribution of prize to the Best Fire & Emergency Service Personnel of the year and winners of Intra Sports Competition and Professional Duty meet events.

Three Retired F&ES Personnel are felicitated for their life time service to this organization. The event closed with dispersal of parade followed by demonstration on fire-fighting and rescue techniques.