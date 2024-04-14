37 vehicles seized, 37 drivers detained for drunk driving in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Traffic Police in Bhubaneswar seized as many as 37 vehicles and detained 37 drivers for drunk driving in Bhubaneswar.

The Traffic Police under Safe City drive, DCP Traffic PK Rout along with ACP Traffic Jayant Kumar Dora, IIC Traffic PS 1, IIC Traffic PS 2 and 3 platoons of force conducted checking against Drunken Driving in Saturday night in Bhubaneswar.

The suspected vehicles and persons were checked throughout the night. Traffic Police seized 37 vehicles and detained the 37 drivers for Driving under the influence of Alcohol.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

The 37 seized vehicles includes 35 four wheelers and 2 two wheeler are. Traffic PS 1- seized 13 four wheeler and 1 two wheeler and traffic PS 2 seized 24 four wheeler and 1- two wheeler. In this drive vehicles like Range Rover, Mahindra Thar, Honda city, Maruti SX 4, MG, Maruti Ciaz, Hudai Verena, Tata Nexon etc have been seized

A total of 37 cases have been filed against the drunk drivers and cases will be submitted in the court. The drunk drivers have to release the vehicles from the court.

The police has recommended to RTO for suspension of the Driving License, said sources adding that Police will continue its zero tolerance on drunken driving with motto to reduce accidents and curb on anti-social activities.