Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Nilamadhab Niwas for ‘slum dwellers’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated Nilamadhab Niwas , an affordable housing project for “slum dwellers” in the capital city. The project has been developed under the Odisha Government’s ‘Housing for All’ policy.

Handing over the keys of the houses to the beneficiaries at the project site near Care Hospital, the CM expressed his happiness that the urban poor will now have their own homes.

Understanding the critical importance of improving the living conditions of slum dwellers, the Nilamadhab Niwas provides spectrum of essential amenities to elevate the well-being and living standards of the beneficiaries.

This initiative is designed to deliver high-quality housing at affordable rates, thereby democratizing homeownership and making it accessible to a broader demographic.

Strategically located near Care Hospital, Bhubaneswar, this project ensures convenient access to vital amenities such as educational institutions, healthcare services, and commercial establishments, enhancing the overall quality of life for its residents.

With a total of 1200 Dwelling Units (DUs), 960 units have already been completed and handed over to the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) for allotment. Presently, 455 beneficiaries have been allotted housing units, while the remaining are undergoing the allocation process.

The project features a dedicated community hall for social gatherings, community events, and educational initiatives, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among residents.

Additionally, a well-designed commercial complex within the project area caters to the diverse needs of the community, promoting convenience and sustainability.

Ensuring seamless connectivity, the project boasts convenient access to major roadways and public transportation hubs, facilitating easy commuting to the City Centre and surrounding areas for work, education, and leisure activities.

Furthermore, a dedicated play area for children equipped with safe and engaging equipment encourages recreation and promotes a healthy lifestyle among the youth of the community.

To ensure the safety and security of residents, round-the-clock security services, including fire safety measures, are provided, creating a secure living environment.

Moreover, the project emphasizes the implementation of adequate water and sanitation facilities, including clean drinking water, proper sewage systems, and waste management, to meet the basic hygiene needs of the community.

Nilamadhab Niwas is dedicated to creating a holistic living environment that not only offers shelter but also empowers slum dwellers with the resources and opportunities necessary for an improved quality of life.