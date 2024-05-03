Youth dies after coming in contact with electric pole in Balasore of Odisha

Odisha
youth dies in balasore

Balasore: In a tragic incident in Bhogarai block of Balasore district of Odisha, a youth has died after coming in contact with electric pole on Friday.

Reports say that, this unfortunate incident has taken place in Shraddhapur village of Bhogarai block in Balasore district. While repairing the electricity pole, the young man came in contact with the wire and lost his life. The deceased youth has been identified as Dhananjay.

According to information, Dhananjay of Shraddhapur village came in contact with the electric wire while working on the electricity pole. Suddenly, he fell down from the electricity pole. Later, the local people admitted him in critical condition to the Jaleswar Community Health Center (CHC).

The doctor declared him dead there. The police have registered a case of unnatural death (UD) and are investigating into the incident. In addition, the dead body has been recovered and sent for autopsy.

