New-gen Maruti Swift official bookings starts ahead of launch on May 9

Maruti Suzuki has commenced the official bookings for the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift ahead of its official launch in India on May 9, 2024. Prior to this, some select dealers had started receiving unofficial bookings of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift. The official booking amount for the latest generation of the Swift is the same as teh unofficial one which is Rs 11,000.

This is the fourth generation of the popular hatchback and is expected to be launched in India with both petrol and CNG power. The upcoming next gen Maruti Swift was first unveiled in October 2023 during the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, with upgraded features and style. The model was seen featuring new LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, wheels, LED taillights, alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and door handles that have moved from the C-pillar to the doors once again.

Inside the cabin, it will feature anew floating display for the infotainment system, abigger full-colour MID and a new climate control interface. We recently learnt that it will pick up many of its features from the Fronx, the likes of which include rear AC vents, USB-C charging ports and an Arkamys sound system.

Though Maruti Suzuki has not revealed on the variants of the car yet. But, it is expected that the model will come in four variants similar to the current version, which are LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, to remain unchanged. The colour options are likely to include blue, red, white, silver, black, and orange.

On the interior, the car gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto among others.

The upcoming Swift is offered with a new 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine in global markets. It remains unclear if Maruti will introduce this new powertrain in India or let the Swift soldier on with the same 1.2-litre K12C motor that is currently offered. However, rumours have suggested that the fourth-gen model will continue with the 1.2 litre and four cylinder engine in the Indian market.

This engine is said to produce 88bhp and 113Nm of torque. It can be paired with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The CNG variant motor produces 78bhp/98Nm and is only offered with a five-speed manual.

If compared to the previous models, the new gen models will come about 15 mm longer, 40 mm narrower and 30 mm taller too. Meanwhile, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,450 mm. An official date for the launch of the model has not been announced.

The new-gen Maruti Swift is expected to range between Rs. 6.5 lakh to Rs. 10 Lakh. Upon launch, the hatchback will take on cars like Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Renault Triber, Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Celerio, Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.