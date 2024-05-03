Apple in GenAI: plans to make significant investments

New Delhi: Apple is making “significant investments” in generative AI, and that has some “very exciting things” to share with customers soon, its CEO Tim Cook has said.

He said that Apple continues to feel very “bullish about our opportunity in Generative AI”.

“We believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple’s unique combination of seamless hardware, software and services integration, groundbreaking Apple’s silicon, with our industry-leading neural engines and our unwavering focus on privacy, which underpins everything we create,” he told analysts during the quarterly earnings call.

Reports claim that Apple will integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini into future iPhone models.

Replying to a question, Cook said “we believe that we have advantages that set us apart there. And we’ll be talking more about it in as we go through the weeks ahead”.

“I think there are numerous ways there that are great for us. And we think that we’re well-positioned,” said Cook.

Apple is likely to announce GenAI features at its flagship Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. (IANS)