Leopard spotted at Hyderabad Airport, forest dept set up CCTVs

Hyderabad: A leopard has been spotted at the premises of the Rajiv Gandhi Airport at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad causing scare among the people.

The animal was sighted in the airport area near the aircraft repair centre in the early hours of the day near Gollapalli under Shamshabad municipality.

The leopard is believed to be living on the airport grounds. Forest officials, who were informed of the situation by the airport authorities, launched an operation and have set up a cage in the airport area to catch the large cat roaming around.

With the help of CCTV footage, the officials identified the area where the leopard was seen.

Later, the Forest department officials have urged residents near the airport to remain vigilant, particularly during the evening, night, and early morning hours.

