1294 join State Govt, join movement for a new, empowered Odisha: CM to new appointees

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today said that People’s will is supreme in his governance mechanism. Joining a programme for orientation of newly recruited officials at the convention centre, the CM said that his government is working hard to bring transformative changes in the lives of people.

The new employees should work with all their sincerity and commitment to serve the people, he advised the new appointees.

As many as 1294 persons joined the state government. While 725 joined the School & Mass Education Department, 280 joined the Finance Department. 129 were recruited in the Rural Development Department.

Besides, 160 outstanding sports persons joined five departments, namely Steel & Mines Department, Revenue & Disaster Department, Higher Education, School & Mass Education and Home Department.

Welcoming the officials, the CM said that this is a huge achievement in our endeavor to accelerate the process of recruitment for filling up vacancies in the government.

He said that over the past few years, we have been recruiting on a regular basis. This strengthens our capacity to serve the people, he added.

He thanked all the departments and the recruitment agencies for bringing efficiency to the recruitment system.

He also expressed happiness for many outstanding sports persons being appointed. This will certainly encourage our budding sporting talents, he said.

The CM said that “No work is small or big. Every job has its own significance in achieving the overall goal of greater public good. Just remember that the people of Odisha are paying for our work and we are here to serve them.”

He further said, “I consider the entire four and a half crore people of Odisha as my family members. We have to serve them with dignity. Our 5T Initiative has been very effective in bringing visible transformation in every sector and every region of the state. Odisha is now a model for other states in many areas. I am sure you will learn the mechanisms of 5T in your orientation and reflect it in your work in letter and spirit.”

He called upon all to work for a new Odisha, an empowered Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Shri Bikram Keshari Arukh, School & Mass Education Minister Shri Sudam Marndi and rural Development Minister Shri Priti Ranjan Ghadai said that the under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, a vibrant ecosystem of development and transformation has been created in the state. Odisha is leading in every sector including sports, industries and investments. The new employees should contribute to this journey of transformation with sincerity.

Two new appointees, Lipsa Mohanty and Ankoor Mazumdar said that they are inspired by the the CM’s visionary leadership. Under his leadership, so many jobs have been created and they are here in the govt for this.

Finance Principal Secretary Vishal Dev delivered the welcome address and School & Mass Education Secretary Aswathy S proposed the vote of thanks.

