Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Odisha’s Rayagada today

Rayagada: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will once again visit Odisha today. Ahead of polls, Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Odisha’s Rayagada district today. He will address a mega rally at the ICAR field in Rayagada’s Barijhola.

Odisha PCC President Sarat Pattnayak, state Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar will be attending the public gathering along with Rahul Gandhi today. They are scheduled to reach the venue by 12 noon, via a helicopter. Congress party workers in Odisha are very enthusiastic about Rahul visit to Odisha today. After addressing the public gathering, Rahul will leave from Rayagada by 1:30 PM.

Earlier on April 28, Rahul made several poll promises to the people while addressing a public meeting and seeking votes for the party candidates at Salepur in Cuttack district of Odisha today.

Rahul also promised that if Congress comes to the power in Odisha it will transfer Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 per month to the bank account of each woman and eligible unemployed youth respectively.

Rahul also promised to provide 200 units of free electricity and cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500. He also assured to that Congress will waive the loans of the farmers and give minimum support price of Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy.

Rahul further said that the Congress party will provide jobs to the eligible unemployed youth under the ‘Pehli Naukri Pakki’ scheme and Rs 8,5000 per month to a woman of each poor family. He also assured to double the salary of the ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

This marks Rahul Gandhi’s second visit to Odisha within a span of one week.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha again on May 3