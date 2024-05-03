Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cancels Odisha visit, to file nomination today

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his Odisha visit as he is all set to file nomination today, said latest reports. Congress has announced today that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, the seat held earlier by his mother Sonia Gandhi. He will file his nomination today hence Rahul Gandhi cancelled his Odisha visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was slated to visit Odisha today. Ahead of polls, Rahul Gandhi was expected to campaign in Odisha’s Rayagada district today. He was supposed to address a mega rally at the ICAR field in Rayagada’s Barijhola. Odisha PCC President Sarat Pattnayak, state Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar were supposed to attend the public gathering along with Rahul Gandhi.

Recently on April 28, Rahul made several poll promises to the people while addressing a public meeting and seeking votes for the party candidates at Salepur in Cuttack district of Odisha today.

Rahul also promised that if Congress comes to the power in Odisha it will transfer Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 per month to the bank account of each woman and eligible unemployed youth respectively.

Rahul also promised to provide 200 units of free electricity and cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500. He also assured to that Congress will waive the loans of the farmers and give minimum support price of Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy.

Rahul further said that the Congress party will provide jobs to the eligible unemployed youth under the ‘Pehli Naukri Pakki’ scheme and Rs 8,5000 per month to a woman of each poor family. He also assured to double the salary of the ASHA and Anganwadi workers.