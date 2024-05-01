Anne Hathaway praises ‘RRR’ and says she wants to act with Priyanka Chopra

Anne Hathaway, the Hollywood diva on her movie premiere ‘The Idea of You’ (on Amazon Prime) in New York opened up about how much she admired the South Indian movie ‘RRR’.

The movie has been directed by SS Rajamouli staring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. This movie received an Oscar for best original song. She would love to work with Priyanka Chopra.

The actress looked mesmerising with her gorgeous red Versace dress. In the launch event she interacted with the paparazzi and expressed her admiration and interest towards Indian cinema. She appreciated the actors and how much she is willing and eager to work with Priyanka Chopra.

Anne Hathaway is known for iconic films such as The Devil Wears Prada and Princess Diaries. A well accomplished actress who has British Academy Award to Primetime Emmy Award is now coming up with her new film The Idea of New, a romantic comedy based on novel by ‘Robinne Lee’ staring her co – actor Nicholas Galitzine directed by Michael Showalter will be streaming on

Amazon Prime where tale of love, art and music collides together, releasing on May 2.

Priyanka Chopra, the Desi Girl thriving in Hollywood and Bollwood, recently stared in Love Again a sweet rom – com and her co-produced film The Sky is Pink a melodrama which melted audiences heart, this desi girl with 2 national film awards and 5 film fare awards is now glowing and calmly enjoying her motherhood.

We all root for Anne and Priyanaka to collaborate in a movie, the audience will surely enjoy and love this bold passionate due. Anne Hathaway also shared how her belief in having her own personal life regarding motherhood and how she strives like a ‘beast’ on set. She talked about her experience about her upcoming movie The Idea of You on Amazon Prime on May 2, 2024.