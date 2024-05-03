Respite from heat in Odisha, temperature to drop by 3 to 4 degree Celsius in coming days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience relief from the scorching heat conditions. Areas under coastal Odisha will experience a drop in temperature by one to two degree Celsius. However, interior and Western Odisha will continue to experience heat conditions.

The daily maximum temperature will drop by three to four degree Celsius by May 6. As a result of which, the intensity of heat in Odisha will decrease due to rains. Odisha has been experiencing extreme heat for the past 17 days. This has brought about a disruption in the daily lives of people.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar recorded maximum daytime temperature above 40 degree Celsius for 16 days in the month of April. Moisture containing air continues to enter into Southern Odisha from the adjoining regions. This resulted in Kalbaisakhi rainfall in some parts of Odisha on Thursday. After May 6, no significant change in temperature is likely in Odisha.

On Thursday, Balangir turned to be the hottest area of the state with maximum temperature at 45 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, 29 cities of Odisha recorded daily temperature beyond 40 degree Celsius on Thursday.